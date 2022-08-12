The International English Language Testing System, IELTS is an important exam for Nigerian students seeking to travel or study abroad, particularly in the UK, Canada, USA, and other major English-speaking nations.

The IELTS is administered in Nigeria majorly by the British Council. Nigerian students seeking foreign university admission or visa are usually expected to register and take the exam except if otherwise stated by the school they are applying to.

IELTS English tests can be taken in specific Nigerian cities. Photo credit: Sam Edwards/Nadezhda KozhedubGetty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian students seeking to take the IELTS English test do not need to travel abroad to do so. There are specific Nigerian cities where the IELTS English test can be taken.

Nigerian cities where IELTS computer-based English test can be taken

According to the British Council website, Nigerian students can take the IELTS computer-based English test in the following cities.

1. Abeokuta

2. Abuja

3. Lagos: Ajah, Festac, Lagos Mainland (Gbagada & Ikeja), Ikorodu, Lagos Island (Ikoyi), Surulere and Yaba

4. Akure

5. Delta: Asaba and Warri

6. Benin

7. Calabar

8. Enugu

9. Ibadan

10. Ilorin

11. Kano

12. Osogbo

13. Port Harcourt

14. Uyo

Nigerian cities where IELTS paper-based English test can be taken

The British Council specifies the following cities for the paper-based test:

1. Abuja

2. Benin

3. Lagos Mainland (Gbagada), Lagos Island (Ikoyi)

4. Kano and Port Harcourt

