A Nigerian female graduate, Bose Ruth Suberu, who left her office work in the city to become a farmer in the village has opened up on why she made the bold move

After the completion of her tertiary studies, Bose began office work in the city but wasn't satisfied with it

Bose's decision to relocate to the village wasn't welcomed by her family members but the lady's mind was made up

In what many persons would consider crazy, a Nigerian lady dumped her office work in the city to start life as a farmer in the village.

The lady identified as Bose Ruth Suberu had got an office job after graduation but got dissatisfied with it along the line.

Bose said she had always loved farming while growing up. Photo Credit: BBC News Yoruba

Source: Facebook

Bose's family was not in support of her relocation

In an interview with BBC News Yoruba, the lady who spoke in the local language said she thought of an alternative work she could do that would fetch her money no matter how little and that was when the idea to farm popped up in her head.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

What also fuelled her resolve to quit office work, according to her, was that she could count people who have graduated in her family with no comfortable source of income.

Bose who had always fancied farming as a kid said her family members didn't welcome the idea ss they opined that farming is work for non-graduates and village folks.

7 years down the line, Bose said she has no regrets about becoming a farmer.

On challenges faced on the job, she highlighted climate change, people stealing her produce and the cost of paying farm workers as part of them.

When asked if she may consider dumping the farm work if someone offers her huge money to leave it, she said in Yoruba:

"If someone offers me big money to quit my farm work and leave the village, I would not accept it because the money would later finish and when this happens, I will start thinking again."

Social media reacts to Bose's move to the village

Joshua Babatope Odeniran said:

"Thank you for being yourself and hardworking. Your life is already the gospel many are waiting to hear and see to do what is right for their lives."

Olamilekan Olatunji said:

"I give kudus to you but at the same time u have to live a good life, you don't have to live in the bush to be a farmer, you put your life at risk, God bless your hustle."

Tioluwa Lope said:

"You are an epitome of beauty, you are smart and courageous. I pray those in authority sees this and see the genuineness of you heart and help you. Well done dear."

Majekodunmi Taiwo said:

"Wow!!! Dropping the wig, makeup, eye lashes, nailing fixing, that is most common amongst your peers. You are fantastic and a rare breed by choosing a narrow path. I really admire your thoughtfulness and strength. Wish this go viral and the needed support come ur way through the banking facility for farmers."

70-year-old professor in the US returns to be a farmer in Ghana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 70-year-old professor in the US had returned to his country Ghana to become a farmer.

According to the entrepreneur who has been involved in farming all his life, he enjoys farming and that serves as a source of motivation for him.

While in the US, Dr Ankoma-Amoa invested a huge sum in a cocoa farm in Ghana with 16 labourers working for him before he moved back home after almost three decades to continue.

Speaking to DEK360Ghana, the 70-year-old entrepreneur disclosed that he returned to discover that the custodians of his cocoa farm did not protect his investment.

Source: Legit.ng