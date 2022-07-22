A video of an event MC praying for a little girl on his knees because she sprayed him money has stirred reactions online

The little girl had in the course of the event stepped out and began spraying cash on the MC continuously

With a loud voice, the man prayed passionately for the kid as he appreciated her for the unexpected gesture

An MC has sent social media into a frenzy with the kind of prayers he showered on a little girl at an event he anchored.

This is as the kid had stepped out and continuously sprayed cash on him without a word.

The MC was stunned by what she did. Photo Credit: TikTok/@mcbongoj

In the clip shared on TikTok, the MC immediately went on his knees as she began making cash rain and first hilariously hailed her as his mother.

He then continued to pray for her.

"You are bigger than what people say.

"May men turn up for you.

"You will never be broke in your life. You will go from strength to strength.

"You will rule Nigeria,'' he prayed for the kid.

He jokingly remarked that Labour Party's Presidential Candidate Peter Obi is not needed to drive change in Nigeria but the little girl.

"We don't need peter obi, you are the person that will save this land.

"Peter obi is bad, he is a stingy man. He doesn't give money."

After the bundle she had finished, the kid went for another one and returned to continue spraying it on the MC.

Guests screamed as he prayed for her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

christkane419 said:

"There's a power in every microphone , that's why I do say amen when someone holding prayed for me be it musician or pastors."

Juri Ratau said:

"This young lady's destiny is sealed. This may look like a joke but her destiny is sealed. She shall be great."

user9924667119277 said:

"Ppl won’t like this, but these are not the values we want to give our children. Teaching them that throwing money is something to be praised."

Grace and Ava said:

"Was I the only one that got chill down their body? While he was praying? Amen."

Alison Jones said:

"This man prophecy over this child life he did as joke but there was power in every word."

