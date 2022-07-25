Reality star, Erica has opened up on how she was able to deal with her mental health after leaving the BBNaija house

The actress, in an interview sighted online by Legit.ng, said getting out of the house and seeing what awaited her outside the house was a lot for her to take in at the same time

She also said it was more like she was losing it as it got to a point in the BBNaija house that she wasn’t smiling anymore

Nigerian actress and former Big Brother Naija housemate Erica Ngozi Nlewedim has talked about how she battled mental health in and outside the BBNaija house.

According to her, it got to a stage in the house that she was no longer smiling and was very sad. She added that being disqualified from the show was also some of the toughest moments for her.

Erica talks mental health. Credit: @ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

Erica said this in an interview with Chude Jidenowo of WithChude, and she also revealed that she needed time away as those things were a lot for her to deal with, and she didn’t want to break down.

She said: “Towards the end of my stay in the house, I was getting really sad, I wasn’t smilling anymore, I wasn’t happy. Then, coming out in that shocking way, coming out to face the world and hear what people had to say about me and seeing all the love, knowing that my life had actually changed. So, I needed that time away, I didn’t just want to be overwhelmed, I didn’t want to break down, that was the best thing for me to do.”

Check out the video below:

Erica was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija reality show in 2020 after she repeatedly flouted the show rules which earned her several strikes.

