A Nigerian lady recently shared an emotional video of her mother praying seriously for her while recounting their past

The mother in the video revealed how her daughter has always shown support for the family despite their condition

According to the mum, even if she cooks soup without oil, her daughter will eat it without complaining

A beautiful Nigerian lady recently got emotional after her mother showered prayers on her at their shop.

The young woman was eating when suddenly, her mother walked in making a video of her.

She asked her mother why she was recording her and the heartbroken woman began to recount her experience with her.

Mother prays for supportive daughter Photo Credit: Cyndy_Peks

Source: UGC

According to the mother, since her daughter was born, she has never selected food. She eats whatever is available no matter how bad the food might look.

Mother prays for her loving daughter

She went ahead to shower praises on her daughter while noting that everything will be better. The touching video was shared by the daughter @Cyndy_Peks on TikTok.

In the mother's words:

"My daughter nawa o. Since right from the day when I born you, you no dey select food at all. Even if I give you garri and kernel, you go chop am. Even if na yam without red oil, you go chop am. Even if na soup wey I no even put oil at all, you go chop am. Well, I pray make you dey alive for me. No worry. Everything go better o. It is well."

TikTok users react to emotional video

@esthermamman35 said:

"Exactly how my mum praise's us and we will be a blessing to them she's always excited whenever she managed what she has ."

@prettyb416 stated:

"I swear this is so emotional She is a Good mother ."

@favy16507138617813 commented:

"This video toch me you will live long for her Amen."

@blesendowed noted:

"God bless your mum, she's priceless, she will fulfill destiny and she will reap the fruit of her labour in Jesus name amen."

@giftmary348 reacted:

"This is so emotional ,I couldn't hold my tears ,I miss my mom so much ,may soul rest in peace ."

