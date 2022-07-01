A comedian made many people laugh when he started praying for a kid who sprayed him money in a video

The young man jokingly said that the girl will be a better fit as Nigerian president and change things

Among those who reacted to his video were some people who said that prayers are powerful even when they come as jokes

A young Nigerian comedian known as Super Bongo on TikTok has in a show he went to perform offered prayers to a kid in a way that made many laugh.

While he was performing, the girl walked up to him and started spraying him. The comedian went down on his knees and said "my daughter, sorry my mother."

People kept saying "amen" as the comedian prayed for the kid. Photo source: TikTok/@mcbongoj

Source: UGC

You will own many things

When he made that expression, people could not stop laughing. As a joke, he started praying for the kid, telling her that she will become the president that would turn things around.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

After the girl was done giving him money, he asked his crowd her name. Some seconds after, the kid returned with more money and the comedian prayed more, wishing her the best in life. He said she would own hotels, a school, among other great things.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user161264 said:

This man said a great prayer as a joke but it will come true!

Alison Jones said:

"This man prophecy over this child life he did as joke but there was power in every word."

user1196172995204 said:

"Money makes a daughter to become the mother. chai."

SeptimiusBlack said:

"I’m hearing that one antie say 'I receive my portion'."

Eth Luk said:

"Amen. A child who learns at a young age to give will surely be blessed."

Father his newborn money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man could not hold in his joy at seeing his child for the first time after the baby was born.

In a clip shared on Instagram, the man initially stood in surprise before he moved to the cradle where the baby was.

When he got to the spot, he dipped his hands in his bag, brought wads of naira notes out, and started spraying the kid.

Source: Legit.ng