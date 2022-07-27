A young lady has wowed many with her height as she walked with gentle steps in public while drawing attention

People who felt overshadowed by the lady's height looked up to catch her face the moment she walked past them

Many TikTok users thronged her comment section and said that she is beautifully made and does not need to be ashamed

A young lady has shown off her height in a TikTok video. At the start of the clip, she sat with her chin cupped in her hands.

Words layered on the clip read:

"When you keep growing till 22 even though you're a girl."

The lady said that she kept growing till 22 years old. Photo source: TikTok/@natali_vieru15

She dwarfed many around her

She stood up and took a walk in a public place. Everybody around her appeared so short, even when they are of normal heights.

There were some people who could not help but gaze at her. Without giving in to the attention she was getting, she walked on unbothered.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered 100,000 likes with thousands of comments.

Moestuinieren met Ronald said:

"Visit the north part of the Netherlands and you will be average."

She replied:

"I doubt that a bit!"

deck_racer said:

"Sis can see heaven."

Memzul786 said:

"A friend of mine was growing very tall in France, then doctors had put her on some meds."

Sire_Adel said:

"What I would do to marry a girl as tall as u. you are so beautiful."

Emma Walheim said:

"Me too, I grew until I was 25."

Linah Michael said:

"U are very beautifully built and that’s something u should very proud of….. walk over everyone baby girl."

