Big Brother Naija 2019 winner Mercy Eke in a video revealed that she will be a wife and a side chic to her husband

The reality star has got people dragging her online after she affirmed on the Frankly Speaking podcast that she has never dated a married man

Mercy, however, issued a disclaimer and noted that if she ever decides to be with a married man, his wife should forget about him

Big Brother Naija star, Mercy Eke, was on Frankly speaking podcast recently, and she has stirred reactions on social media with her revelations.

The entrepreneur disclosed that she has never been a side chic, but she would be a wife and also try to be a side chic to her husband.

Mercy Eke says she has never been a side chic Photo credit: @the_commentsection/@official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

She continued by saying that she is not dating any married man, but if she stoops that low at any point, she would take the man completely from his wife.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Mercy's video

fab.gk:

"Morals in the bin because you want to sound "woke"."

choplifekitchenlagos:

"And this is something of bragging right? Hmmmm I will wait for gistlover sha."

the.oyintarie_:

"Maria has given these people liver lol."

armarkar_:

"All the energy una dey take brag about collecting someone's husband, una no go use am find una own o. No be juju be that?"

mira_ozems:

"She doesn’t even believe her own lie."

victoiree747:

"The things we’re proud of in this generation dey shock me na that one wey dey shout period sef dey annoying sef."

freshplace01:

“Eyes dropped” when she said she’s not dating any married man. The confidence evaporated "

khingcollins:

"This one won go put herself for trouble for gistlover hand now OBA over to you."

I did it to sell my business

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Mercy Eke finally revealed the real reason she decided to work on her body even before she became a star.

The reality star, in a video, stated that she didn't go for surgery because of any man as she decided to do it for herself, just to look good.

Mercy noted that as someone who has always been into fashion, she knew she wanted a body type to enhance her looks, and she went for it.

Source: Legit.ng