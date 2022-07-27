A beautiful video making rounds online shows the sweet moment a Nigerian man surprised his mother at home

Apparently, the young man has been away from home for a while and he decided to come back unexpectedly

Social media users have penned down heartwarming reactions over the video as some of them noted that mother's love is unmeasurable

A young Nigerian man popularly known as Ethicalway has been living far away from his family for a while.

He finally decided to come back home to surprise his mother without informing her beforehand about his arrival.

In an emotional video, he saw his mother working at their compound and he sneakingly moved to her from behind and tickled her.

Mother and son reunite Photo Credit: @ethicalway

She turned towards him immediately and screamed after seeing her beloved son. She gave him tons of hugs with a very exciting look on her face.

Moments after hugging themselves, the young man then collected her working tools from her and they both walked back towards their house.

TikTok users get emotional over sweet reunion video

@iaaam....george said:

"Dem nor dey carry mama joke o. God bless us to help our mothers na ur hand we dey o."

@johnson65435 commented:

"Yes your mom is the best I love your mom God bless you too bless your mom heart and I love."

@claranwiyi noted:

"Chai I remember my parents mom and dad may your souls rest in peace amen ."

@angeldollars8 reacted:

"I miss you momi never had that motherly love but my grandma got my back❤❤."

@chiomaomeh2 wrote:

"Sometimes I envy does who there mother still dey alive."

@precious5548 noted:

"She is very happy to see you mother love."

Watch the video below:

