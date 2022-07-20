Social media users have reacted to a trending video of a schoolboy dancing in front of the entire class

The talented in uniform stole the attention of some of his colleagues with his captivating dance steps

Netizens noted how he was able to not just arrest the attention of a female colleague but made her smile by virtue of his display

A student caused a stir in class as he stepped out to showcase his dance skills excitedly.

The young lad who is a talented dancer put up an electrifying display before his colleagues as he vibed to Balance It by D Jay.

The boy showed off fine dance steps. Photo Credit: TikTok/@dancevyrus

Source: UGC

In the video he shared on TikTok via his handle @dancevyrus the lad first backed the class before facing them to continue dancing.

It was observed that most of his colleagues seemed unimpressed by his display and didn't so much as watch him.

However, a lady who sat in front appeared to see things differently from the larger class. She and some folks were thrilled with the lad's dancing.

At some points during his showcase, she wore a smile.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Adebayo Oyinkanso135 said:

"Na book than say make you learn and one more thing your school uniform is so beautiful."

AnointedSweetGuy said:

"Bro keep it up, I love your happiness for what you are doing ... and it's going to make huge sence one-day, it's will."

Ronnetta said:

" Seem like you are dancing and keeping watch. killed it same way."

Faustina Essuman136 said:

"Nobody is talking about how the class is focusing on whatever each one is doing just not to create suspicions."

Yaa Balo said:

"Who noticed the First Lady looking down at the something after he turned."

Student dances in front of the entire class for 10 marks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a student had danced in front of a lecturer and his colleagues for 10 marks.

Knowing how good he is at dancing, the excited student came out and danced with so much enthusiasm.

In a hilarious video, the talented student was seen dancing legwork and showing off other amazing dance styles.

While he danced, the lecturer stared at him in amazement. It was however not stated if he was later awarded the 10 marks or not for his beautiful display.

Source: Legit.ng