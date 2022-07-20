Schoolboy in Uniform Dances in Front of the Class, Leaves a Girl Smiling with His Dance Steps in Viral Video
- Social media users have reacted to a trending video of a schoolboy dancing in front of the entire class
- The talented in uniform stole the attention of some of his colleagues with his captivating dance steps
- Netizens noted how he was able to not just arrest the attention of a female colleague but made her smile by virtue of his display
A student caused a stir in class as he stepped out to showcase his dance skills excitedly.
The young lad who is a talented dancer put up an electrifying display before his colleagues as he vibed to Balance It by D Jay.
In the video he shared on TikTok via his handle @dancevyrus the lad first backed the class before facing them to continue dancing.
It was observed that most of his colleagues seemed unimpressed by his display and didn't so much as watch him.
However, a lady who sat in front appeared to see things differently from the larger class. She and some folks were thrilled with the lad's dancing.
At some points during his showcase, she wore a smile.
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
Adebayo Oyinkanso135 said:
"Na book than say make you learn and one more thing your school uniform is so beautiful."
AnointedSweetGuy said:
"Bro keep it up, I love your happiness for what you are doing ... and it's going to make huge sence one-day, it's will."
Ronnetta said:
" Seem like you are dancing and keeping watch. killed it same way."
Faustina Essuman136 said:
"Nobody is talking about how the class is focusing on whatever each one is doing just not to create suspicions."
Yaa Balo said:
Ghanaian music veteran Reggie Rockstone tells chilling tale about how he almost got poisoned at night club
"Who noticed the First Lady looking down at the something after he turned."
