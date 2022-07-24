A young lady treated commuters to an exciting showcase as she took advantage of the traffic to dance

The daring lady stood before cars in a fun video as she showed off some popular TikTok dance steps

Some seconds after she began dancing, a masked man would join her and the two turned it to a choreography

One thing Lagos is famed for is the traffic on the roads and a lady made the most of this recurrent challenge in a fun way.

She stepped on the road and began doing popular TikTok dance steps, entertaining road users in the process.

Lady dances in Lagos traffic. Photo Credit: TikTok/(@Ceebee_)

Source: UGC

In a video she shared on TikTok, her solo dance showcase became a duet as a masked man would join her seconds into it.

While she feigned ignorance knowing that a man joined her, netizens thought otherwise as the two danced in a similar pattern as if it was rehearsed.

They then left the road after their exciting showcase.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

mayorj234 said:

"Guy's wey love dance pass food."

Melanin_starr said:

"Ahhhhhh this is amazing the queen of Lagos cause I know I’ll see you everywhere dancing."

Mhiz Awelexzy said:

"How do you guys have the courage to stand in front of cars? It’s something I’m scared of."

Kance said:

"Wait this is cms Lagos..... how did you stop the traffic."

A.D.E.O.L.A said:

"Do it at a graveyard for 1 million views please."

Twin brothers take Buga dance challenge to the expressway

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two brothers had danced to Buga on an expressway in style.

The twins identified as The Odigie Brothers took to their Tiktok handle to share their own entry for the Buga dance challenge.

Rocking matching white tops and light blue pants on white sneakers, the handsome men did theirs at a corner on an expressway.

They first started by dancing facing each other as the song played in the background. The brothers then broke into different moves in an organised fashion and did a backflip at the same time.

