Mr Spells, a former viral sensation who became popular with the peculiar way he spelled words has opened a restaurant in Aluu, near Port Harcourt

This is coming after he was recently picked up by Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere who offered to rehabilitate him from the streets

Mr Spells was found loitering around in a pitiable state in a mall in Aba, Abia state from where he was taken to the OPM Pastor

The General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministries, OPM, Pastor Chinbuzor Gift Chinyere has shared a video, indicating that Mr Spells now owns a restaurant.

Spells, a former viral sensation was recently taken to the man of God for rehabilitation after he was found loitering around Aba in a pitiable state.

Mr Spells is being rehabilitated by OPM pastor. Photo credit: @PstChibuzorGift.

Mr Spells turns restaurant CEO

Spells went viral a few years ago after people noticed the funny ways he spelled words. But it seems things didn't really work out for him in the comedy world as he went back to the streets.

The latest efforts by the OPM pastor have seen Mr Spells opening his restaurant to the public in Aluu, near Port Harcourt.

Sharing the good news, Apostle Chibuzor wrote:

"Mr Spellz is now a Restaurant owner. Today 15 June 2022, after full consultation with the family of Mr Spellz we have officially handed over the keys to the restaurant to Mr Spellz to enable him make ends meet and to ensure he does not go back to the street again."

"We have put in place those that will manage and run the restaurant for him and all returns will be paid to him to help him and his family. All was achieved through Tithes and offering from OPM church. Dr Jesus in Action."

A video captured the moment the tape was cut and the restaurant was opened to the admiration of many.

Watch the video below:

Twitter users react

@Ngozi_jr said:

"Am short of words because the way God is using you to swipe away tears from the eyes of the poor masses, most recently Mr speelz. You will not lack sir. God abundant blessings will locate you all the days of your life sir. AMEN."

@gallantinno commented:

"God will continue blessing you for everything you've done, you gave hope to people that thought all hope was lost, once again God bless you abundantly..Amen."

