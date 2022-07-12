A video currently circulating on social media has shown veteran actor, Kenneth Aguba insisting that he must marry a v!rgin from Israel

In the video, Aguba's voice was heard describing the kind of woman he would want to settle with as the quest to get him a wife continues

Many Nigerian girls have been shooting their shots at the actor with many of them pledging their love for him since his fortunes changed

Nigerian actor, Kenneth Aguba has insisted on marrying a certain kind of girl that fits his description in a video making the rounds online.

According to the actor, he wants to marry a vi!rgin who is from Israel, indicating that he plans to go international maritally.

The actor said his wife should be a vi!rgin from Israel. Photo credit: @instablog9ja.

Source: Instagram

In the video, the actor whose fortunes recently changed for the better described his kind of woman, saying she must be a pure girl from Israel, as was confirmed by Pastor Chinyere whose voice was heard in the video.

Many Nigerian ladies have been justling for the olive branch from the actor who was recently picked and cleaned up by OPM pastor, Chibuzor Chinyere.

After his life changed in flash, he became a handsome groom, leading the OPM church to lay down some requirements for prospective brides.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@ihemenancy said:

"See wetin de hungry this man. Women we don see 99 e come remain 100."

@_aniscooser said:

"This man must be a very good actor. You can’t tell know if he’s serious about what he’s saying or not...I hope he finds that vi!rgin babe."

@ainadammy1___ reeacted:

"People wan help you, you dey talk your own condition....na wa oo."

@derrick_nnaji said:

"Be like your own dey your body too."

Deborah's mother serves food to Aguba at OPM

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Deborah's mother served food to Aguba when he got to OPM, Port Harcourt.

Deborah's mother runs a restaurant donated to her by the OPM pastor, Chibuzor Chinyere who helped her after her daughter was murdered in Sokoto state.

The photo capturing the emotional moment went viral on social media as people praised the pastor for his work of charity.

