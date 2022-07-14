The pastor of the Omega Power Ministry, OPM Port Harcourt has found the young man who was caught in clip working at a building site with crutches

The man of God set out in search of the disabled youth in other to help him after he was seen carrying bricks despite his condition

Pastor Gift Chinyere shared the news on his Facebook handle, including the fact that the man and his parents live in a mud house

Apostle Gift Chibuzor Chinyere of the Omega Power Ministry, OPM, Port Harcourt has found the disabled young man who was seen in a video working at a construction site.

Pastor Gift who is going about doing good shared the story on his verified Facebook page, saying the man has arrived Port Harcourt.

The man is now on his way to a change of status. Photo credit: Facebook.Gift Chibuzor Chinyere and TikTok.@Mr.Easytv.

How it all started

Recall that the OPM GO started looking for the man after a viral video showed him working at a construction site with crutches to aid his movement.

After his video went viral and reached the pastor, he set out in search for him and has now found him.

He said on Facebook:

"Just found the young man with clutches carrying blocks. He just arrived Port Harcourt."

The implication

The implication for the young man is that his life has started changing. Many people who have visited the man of God have had positive stories to tell thereafter.

Some of the most recent beneficiaries of the pastor's gestures include veteran actor, Aguba, comedian Mr Spells and the family of Deborah Samuels.

Facebook users react:

Catherine Malachy Inyang said:

"Thank you Jesus for locating this family. God bless you forever my mentor."

Oja Ndiigbo commented:

"May God Almighty continue to increase his mercy in your life as you change people's life positively amen."

Treasure Christopher reacted:

"My prayers for you is that Him (God) will keep you alive with sound health and longevity of life, and at the end of this journey you'll still make heaven, once more God bless big time."

Striker Samaras commented:

"His life has started changing already. Daddy God will continue to bless you. Amen."

Chi Chi said:

"God bless you Daddy more grace upon you my mentor."

