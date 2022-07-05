Veteran Nollywood actor, Aguba, was so full of emotions after receiving a free house from OPM pastor, Chibuzor Chinyere

Aguba went viral after he was spotted roaming around the streets despite years of gracing our screens as an actor

Following a cry for help, apostle Chibuzor Chinyere promised to gift him a new house and he has now fulfilled his promise

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) has once again put a smile on the face of needy person.

This time, he stretched out his arms of love to a veteran Nollywood actor, Aguba, whose story touched many recently.

Actor Aguba has been homeless for a while and roaming around the streets in Enugu.

OPM Pastor gifts homeless actor a house Photo Credit: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere

His story went viral online and people showed interest in helping him including OPM pastor, Chibuzor Chinyere.

OPM pastor fulfills promise to actor Aguba

Apostle Chibuzor has now given him a house with free food for as long as he wants to live.

The apostle also promised to marry a wife for him and pay the bride price of the woman including the sponsorship of the wedding.

In his words:

"I will pay the bride price. I will sponsor everything and invite all the nollywood people to come for your wedding."

Reacting to the video, Odemenam said:

"My daddy u are too much may God bless u sir."

Emeka Nwokamma wrote:

"More grace to you daddy, the lord keep you alive for the world, to experience more good things from you sir."

Blinks Johnson reacted:

"God continue to empower and bless you more sir."

Mopol Moses stated:

"God bless you sir.

Thank you so much for remember this man and God will remember you too and your family."

Source: Legit.ng