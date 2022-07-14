An oyinbo man identified as Ejaz Ahmed has penned down a congratulatory message to his brilliant black student

The smart black boy identified as Eugine Opoku just bagged his PhD in statistics under the mentorship of Ejaz Ahmed

Ejaz said he flew all the way to Victoria, BC, just to attend Eugene's graduation ceremony and he felt good seeing him walk down the stage

A proud white man, Ejaz Ahmed, has shared a touching note about his brilliant black student, Eugene Opoku, who just bagged his doctorate degree (PhD) in statistics.

Ejaz in a post on LinkedIn, said Eugene was his 20th supervisee and first student from the continent of Africa.

Subsequently, the young black boy excelled under the mentorship of Ejaz and has now secured a PhD in statistics.

Oyinbo man celebrates smart Nigerian boy Photo Credit: Ejaz Ahmed

Ejaz travelled miles to witness Eugene's graduation ceremony

The white man in a LinkedIn post, said he felt so proud of Eugene's success and he couldn't miss his graduation ceremony.

He travelled all the way to Victoria, BC, to watch the young boy walk down the convocation stage to collect his certificate. Ejaz also disclosed that the black man has now been appointed as a senior data analyst at BC ministry of health.

In his words:

"I'm pleased to announce that my 20th PhD student who I have supervised has graduated. He is also my first student from the continent of Africa and has earned his PhD. in Statistics.

Meet Eugene Opoku, a talented student who I accepted at the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at Brock University in the M.Sc. program a few years ago. I encouraged him to do a Ph.D, (we did not have a PhD. program at Brock) so I suggested he attend U of Victoria, and I became his PhD. Co-Supervisor with Dr. Faruk Nathoo.

I flew to Victoria, BC to attend his graduation ceremony. It was a true pleasure to see him walk the convocation stage. Eugene was recently appointed by BC Ministry of Health as a Senior Data Analyst and I'm sure his family and friends are most pleased with his success. Join me in congratulating Dr. Opoku."

Reacting, Veronique Genniker said:

"Alhamdullilah we must all lift each other up and create opportunities for growth if we are in a position to do so daily In Sha Allah "

Esu Owokere reacted:

"Congrats Dr Eugene and to you Ejaz, you are a true reflection of a positive energy."

Rosette Mugide commented:

"Thank you for seeing the potential.im him and encouraging him. God richly bless you."

Ernest Patrick remarked:

"Inspiring. Great work. I want M. Sc in Mechanical Engineering."

Israel Okwudili stated:

"Wow. This is massive.. Congratulations to him and also to you..You are doing a great job.."

