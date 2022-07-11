A young man who hailed from Oyo state, Ibadan has taken his own life by jumping into a Lagos Lagoon

A 28-year-old man identified simply as Sodiq Aremu has taken his own life by jumping into the Lagos lagoon at Elegushi area of the state.

The deceased according to Daily Trust, was said to have strolled towards the waterfront at Elegushi beach around 11:00 pm on Wednesday, July 7, 2022.

Police react as 28-year-old man jumps into Lagos Lagoon.

Source: Twitter

Police react

A police source said before anyone could decipher what was happening, the deceased dropped a bag he was holding and jumped into the water.

Legit.ng gathered that efforts made by those around the beach to rescue him proved abortive.

Police PPRO speaks

Lagos police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident said the corpse floated two days after.

Hundeyin, who disclosed that the deceased hailed from Ona Ara area of Ibadan, Oyo state, added that the deceased just dropped his bag and jumped into the beach at Elegushi.

He affirmed:

“Consequently, a team of policemen from the Marine Unit of the state police command visited the scene. The photograph of the corpse was taken before the body was deposited at the morgue.”

