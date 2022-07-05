A boy named Solomon who was branded a witch and abandoned to die is lucky to be alive some 5 years after the ugly event

Solomon was picked from the street by Danish aid worker, Anja Ringgren Lovén where he was dropped in Akwa Ibon state

The boy has now transformed from a whimpering sickling to a handsome chap full of life, courtsy of Land of Hope NGO

Some 5 years ago, a boy identified as Solomon was branded a witch in Akwa Ibom state and dummped in the streets.

Those who left him there probably hoped that he dies from the vagaries of the open weather, but he was lucky to have been picked up by aide workers.

Solomon's life has changed. Photo credit: Land of Hope.

Today, the boy's life has been transformed after he was rehabilited by Land of Hope, an NGO run by Danish aid worker, Anja Ringgren Lovén.

Sharing the photo of the transormed Solomon, Lovén wrote:

“Solomon was accused of being a witch, outcasted by the community and he was literally dying when we found him.

"Today, 5 years after his rescue, Solomon is strong and healthy. He has grown and developed in rapid speed and gained a lot of strength.

"Solomon is very calm and polite. I don´t think I can remember a time where he has been in any kind of trouble in school or with the other children at Land of Hope."

The actions of those who branded Solomon a witch has been roundly condemned by Nigerians on Instagram after the story was reposted by @lindlaikejisblog.

See the post below:

Nigerians on Instagram react

@nini_forever16 said:

"My country we have a long way to go with our thinking."

@sprinter231_ commented:

"Akwa Ibom and witch. If he is a witch, why abandon him? Why not take him for deliverance? Imagine how many kids must have died from this yeye believe."

@soundministryfestival said:

"The problem is not akwa ibom alone. clearly, we are not just caring and loving enough."

Another boy rescued in Akwa Ibom state

In a related story Legit.ng reported that a boy who was called a witch was rescued in the same Akwa Ibom state.

The boy naed Earnest graduated from school some 8 years after he was rescued an given a lifeline.

Social media users condemned the act of branding a child a witch without evidence.

