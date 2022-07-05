A brillaint young student from Adamawa state has been named the student of the year at the University of Manchester

The lady identified as Halima Ali Shuwa shared the great news on LinkedIn where she expressed how touched she was

Halima who is a Cell Biologist was said to have undertaken serious research into Covid-19 while in the school

Halima Ali Shuwa, a Nigerian Cell Biologist from Adamawa state has been named the student of the year at Manchester University, UK.

Information on her LinkedIn profile indicates that she was PhD research student at the university between 2018 and 2021.

Halima poses with her award at the University of Manchester. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Halima Ali Shuwa.

Source: UGC

Halima makes Nigeria proud

Also, the information has it that Halima who is a graduate of the University of Maiduguri did her PhD in Immunology where she was said to have contributed to the research on Covid-19.

Sharing the good news of her award on LinkedIn, Halima wrote:

"It is hard to put this feeling into words. Nevertheless, I am very grateful for such an important and momentous occasion in my life.

"It is a huge honor for me to receive the distinguished achievement medal award for the best postgraduate student of the year 2022 from the VC and President of The University of Manchester, Thank you so much for this."

Halima thanked her parents for their support for her education. She continued:

"I would like to dedicate this award to my parents Alh Ali Shuwa and late Haj Binta Ali Shuwa (god rest her soul), I am what I am today because of the efforts of my parents.

"Furthermore, my parents left no stone unturned in providing me the necessary resources in life. Most noteworthy, I can never pay back what they did for me. Making you happy and proud are my driving force and I hope and pray that this is the first of many more to come."

