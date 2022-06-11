After getting her own visa, an overjoyed maid did something unusual in celebration of the development

She danced to where her Oyinbo madam was, bent the woman over and rode on her excitedly like a horse

The lovely moment between the housemaid and her madam, as captured in a video, caused a huge stir on social media

Netizens have gushed over a video of a housemaid and her white madam celebrating a good news in an unusual manner.

In the lovely clip shared by the madam on TikTok, it was captioned that the housemaid had just learnt that she got her own visa.

The maid went wild with joy. Photo Credit: TikTok/blondie_n1

Excitedly, the housemaid danced from a part in the apartment to the kitchen where her madam was.

She immediately 'disarmed' her boss of the glass of water she held and made her go on all fours.

The housemaid then did as if she was riding on her boss' back like a horse as she celebrated with a packer in hand.

Netizens felt the maid and her boss must have a lovely relationship for such a stunt to be pulled off.

Watch the video below:

Social media users hailed the madam

user4705244674835 said:

"Woooooowww thank you madam please treat her well and we shall pour you all the love and blessing."

user2376913020289 said:

"How i wish every madam was like you mine here just asmile pis*ses her off she always wants to see me sad."

"If all the bosses are like that no one will ran away from their sponsor.."

ummbarak9 said:

princessjoansendi said:

"My dirty mind wants me to do it to my madam please pray for me."

Oyinbo lady living in Nigeria pays her maid's school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Oyinbo lady living in Nigeria had paid her maid's school fees.

The woman who runs a well-followed Instagram page called @white_in_africa was able to appeal to people and gather funds for her.

After getting the money, she approached the maid in her compound and told her that she has been able to get funds for her child's current and next term school fees.

The Nigerian lady was so happy beyond words that she had to carry her boss up. At a point in the video, she thanked all those who donated. Her boss stood by as she showed her appreciation.

