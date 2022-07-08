'They Look Fresh': Mr Spellz Hosts Once Homeless Actor Aguba in His Restaurant in New Photos, People React
- Once a viral sensation, Mr Spellz was all smiles as he recently hosted Nollywood veteran actor Kenneth Aguba in his restaurant
- Like Aguba, Mr Spellz's life was transformed by OPM's General Overseer Chibuzor Gift Chinyere after a video of him begging people trended online
- Pictures from the meeting of the two men who were once forgotten by people have elicited mixed reactions online
Once homeless actor Kenneth Aguba was on Thursday, July 7, hosted by Mr Spellz in his restaurant.
Mr Spellz got the restaurant courtesy of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) as part of a robust transformation package the church rendered to the once viral sensation after they took him off the streets.
Photos from the meeting between the duo at Mr Spellz Restaurant were shared on the Instagram page @papa.opm.
The two men looked in better shape than they appeared weeks ago.
Netizens showered encomiums on OPM General Overseer Chibuzor Gift Chinyere for giving them a new lease of life.
See the post below:
Netizens hail OPM pastor
Catherine Malachy Inyang said:
"Wow! That's awesome! See instant transformation! God bless you Daddy."
Blessing Benjamin said:
"Wow so touching and beautiful to behold! Mighty God... Hallowed be thy name forever. Blessing upon your servant that you're using to change destinies and lives. Congratulations ."
Ejiofor Isife Ejiofor said:
"Awesome‼️What a hope-enkindling venture that this great man of God has chosen.
"This step of yourChibuzor Gift Chinyere will receive accolades on earth here from men and in heaven above from God the Supreme deity. Your contributions to humanity are worthy of praise and emulation. Keep on keeping on in God's strength and blessings."
Okorite T Ojongo said:
"They look alike. Congratulations for their new friendship."
Harris Eluwah said:
"God bless you the Apostle of our time. Father of all NATIONS."
How OPM pastor transformed the life of once homeless actor Aguba
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that OPM pastor had transformed the life of Nollywood veteran actor Kenneth Aguba who had been homeless.
Actor Aguba has been homeless for a while and roamed around the streets in Enugu. His story went viral online and people showed interest in helping him, including OPM pastor Chibuzor Chinyere.
Apostle Chibuzor has now given him a house with free food for as long as he wants to live.
The apostle also promised to marry a wife for him and pay the bride price of the woman, including the sponsorship of the wedding. In his words:
"I will pay the bride price. I will sponsor everything and invite all the nollywood people to come for your wedding."
