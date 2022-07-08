Once a viral sensation, Mr Spellz was all smiles as he recently hosted Nollywood veteran actor Kenneth Aguba in his restaurant

Like Aguba, Mr Spellz's life was transformed by OPM's General Overseer Chibuzor Gift Chinyere after a video of him begging people trended online

Pictures from the meeting of the two men who were once forgotten by people have elicited mixed reactions online

Once homeless actor Kenneth Aguba was on Thursday, July 7, hosted by Mr Spellz in his restaurant.

Mr Spellz got the restaurant courtesy of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) as part of a robust transformation package the church rendered to the once viral sensation after they took him off the streets.

Photos from the meeting between the duo at Mr Spellz Restaurant were shared on the Instagram page @papa.opm.

The two men looked in better shape than they appeared weeks ago.

Netizens showered encomiums on OPM General Overseer Chibuzor Gift Chinyere for giving them a new lease of life.

Netizens hail OPM pastor

Catherine Malachy Inyang said:

"Wow! That's awesome! See instant transformation! God bless you Daddy."

Blessing Benjamin said:

"Wow so touching and beautiful to behold! Mighty God... Hallowed be thy name forever. Blessing upon your servant that you're using to change destinies and lives. Congratulations ."

Ejiofor Isife Ejiofor said:

"Awesome‼️What a hope-enkindling venture that this great man of God has chosen.

"This step of yourChibuzor Gift Chinyere will receive accolades on earth here from men and in heaven above from God the Supreme deity. Your contributions to humanity are worthy of praise and emulation. Keep on keeping on in God's strength and blessings."

Okorite T Ojongo said:

"They look alike. Congratulations for their new friendship."

Harris Eluwah said:

"God bless you the Apostle of our time. Father of all NATIONS."

How OPM pastor transformed the life of once homeless actor Aguba

