Nigerian celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, has sent an encouraging message to Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje

The controversial cleric's church was recently demolished in Onitsha, Anambra state and the socialite comforted him with a beautiful message

Cubana shared a video of himself with Odumeje and declared that he is with him in the difficult time

Cubana Chiefpriest has thrown his weight behind the owner of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, also known as Indaboski, as the Anambra state government demolished his church.

The popular socialite shared a video of himself with Odumeje on Instagram, where he showered him with encouraging messages during the difficult time.

Cubana consoles Indaboski over church demolition. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest @prophetchukwuemeka

Source: Instagram

In the video, the two men could be seen laughing and hugging each other as Cubana encouraged him to stay strong in the comment section.

Check out the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians react to Cubana Chiefpriest's post

Social media users across the country have trooped to the comments section of Cubana Chiefpriest's post to react differently to his message to Pastor Odumeje.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Tenbili_maxman:

"Nothing worth living for like when you see your big friends standing with you in time of trouble."

Officialblessingilo:

"Ike trillion trillion is coming with full force."

Crack_003:

"You just have to love this man for his drama."

Xter_beads_accessoriesgh:

"I feel for him today so sad."

Dr_luckuz:

"He should look for another better location make we run am for him."

discoveryband01:

"My own be say soludo should provide those 2 guys that slapped him that's all justice must be done to them!!"

Calabar pastor challenges Odumeje

In another report, a pastor called Goodheart Val Aloysius based in Calabar had earlier called out controversial prophet Odumeje over late comedian Ada Jesus' matter.

According to him, Ada's matter revealed that Odumeje is not a prophet, and he lacks powers. Goodheart noted that the miracles in his church are arranged and staged.

The Calabar pastor challenged Odumeje to a rain-calling duel at the Abuja national stadium. He noted that media houses will be present to capture the event. Many who reacted were, however, not in support as they criticised Goodheart.

Source: Legit.ng