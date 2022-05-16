Things got better for beggarly Mr Spellz as a pastor came through on his earlier promise to help him

Mr Spellz who was once an internet sensation got many talking again after he was spotted looking unkempt and seeking alms at Abia mall

A kindhearted pastor who got wind of Spellz's plight took him shopping upon finding him and transformed the man's life

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry (OPM) has transformed the life of Mr Spellz like he had promised.

Legit.ng had reported about a recent video showing Mr Spellz, a once internet sensation, in a pitiable condition and begging for alms at Abia mall.

He was put back on his feet by the pastor. Photo Credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

This had caught the attention of the pastor who immediately launched a search for Mr Spellz.

How Apostle Chibuzor changed Spellz's life

On Friday, May 13, was Spellz's date with destiny as he was ushered into the abode of Pastor Chibuzor after being found.

The pastor first took him shopping to get him things he'd need for his personal upkeep and new clothes.

Sharing pictures from their outing on his Facebook page, the pastor said that Mr Spellz was taken to one of the church's free estates and given a new home with a television, fridge and other household items.

Next, the pastor added that he set up Spellz financially by getting him a shop and fully funding it for business purpose.

The pastor revealed that all these were done with the church's tithes and offerings.

"In the space of few hours, this man's life has changed for good. Begging is over in his life.

"The grace of God is overwhelming.

"All these are sponsored through the tithes and offerings in OPM Church,'' he wrote.

Nigerians react

Success Owunnah said:

"Daddy God will continue to bless you, bad belle people no fit do anything."

Clement Igwe Onyenma said:

"God bless you sir for your good work to humanity you are the best more power to you sir carry go you are God sent."

Mercy Mmadu said:

"Anywhere you are u are always doing good, God bless you more for this."

Juliana Amadi said:

"Daddy G.O. with a Beautiful Heart, Heaven is already Happy with you.

"God will continue to keep and Strengthen you more and more in Jesus Mighty Name."

Source: Legit.ng