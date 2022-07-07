A young lady decided to give her dad a maker-over for his 85th birthday celebration and the result has left netizens gushing

A video capturing the heartwarming moment is currently making the rounds on social media and shows the lady doing the nice job

In the end, the dad looked more youthful in preparation for his big day, and his looks stunned social media users

A dad could not be more grateful after his daughter gave him a maker-over look for his 85th birthday celebration.

An interesting video shows the moment the young lady dyed her father's hair, making him look younger.

Happy dad cared for by his daughter

At the end of the short clip shared on Instagram by @drea_knowsbest, the father gave his daughter some accolades for a job well done.

He stood up from his chair as both of them had fun making different postures.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@kemynb

"I love the accent switch. But in more serious matter, the love in your relationship is real! Wishing your dad many more years filled with lovely family memories. Ps he didn’t look 85 to start with! Good genes there."

@official_debbymarcus said:

"He doesn’t even look 85….you now made it worse by making him look younger, now we are so confused."

@chinwe_onoh reacted:

"Lol. This reminds me of my dad. This is exactly how he will let you play with him and experiment."

@real_kaylah commented:

"He definitely does NOT look 85."

_diana_nyaboke

"Your dad is so sweet. So wholesome."

@thomasthegreat commented:

"This is high-quality content lol."

@rheayer_ said:

"In a thousand life time Lord please always give me a girl child. This is heartwarming."

