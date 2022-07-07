A Nigerian mother has shared impressive photos of his children dressed like scientists for their school's science day event

While the girl dressed like a medical doctor, her younger brother was kitted up as an astronaut ready to take a flight to outer space

The nice photos have elicited humourous reactions from Twitter users as many commend the mother for a good job

Two Nigerian kids have turned heads on Twitter with their impressive dresses as they stepped out for their school's science day.

While the girl was kitted as a medical doctor, her brother stepped out in astronaut kits, making many to call him Elon Musk.

The kids turned heads with their science day dressing. Photo credit: @HeartOfGoId_.

Source: Twitter

A mother who knows how to kit kids

Nigerians on Twitter cannot get enough of the photos as many are praising the mother for a job well done.

The impressive photos were shared by Achalaugo and it has generated a lot of reactions.

See the tweet below:

Twitter users react

@obialoruchendu commented:

"Omo see Elon Musk on his way to the moon with his buddy."

@nnamdichuks9 said:

"Lovely and cute. Jasmine already looks like one NHS doctor. God see them through."

@chika_jones commented:

"You guys are doing an amazing job."

@AbbeyCr7 said:

"Tell Uncle to leave doctor for us oh when to go to mars they should go and find there own doctor. Beautiful kids you got."

@Timmydennyd said:

"Beautiful kids God bless them both."

@ADE_Royalty commented:

"So grown! Dr Princess, can I come for my check-u?"

@chika_jones said:

"Doctor and Astronaut. Inject it in my veins. Well done!!!!!"

@Kanto43969876 reacted:

"Second pic is so ICONIC. I want to see black children in every possible field on this planet."

@jenniphilic said:

"This is so beautiful."

@tomiodozi commented:

"They are getting so big."

