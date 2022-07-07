See Elon Musk On His Way To The Moon: Nigerian Boy Steps Out For His School Science Day Dressed Like Astronaut
- A Nigerian mother has shared impressive photos of his children dressed like scientists for their school's science day event
- While the girl dressed like a medical doctor, her younger brother was kitted up as an astronaut ready to take a flight to outer space
- The nice photos have elicited humourous reactions from Twitter users as many commend the mother for a good job
Two Nigerian kids have turned heads on Twitter with their impressive dresses as they stepped out for their school's science day.
While the girl was kitted as a medical doctor, her brother stepped out in astronaut kits, making many to call him Elon Musk.
A mother who knows how to kit kids
Nigerians on Twitter cannot get enough of the photos as many are praising the mother for a job well done.
The impressive photos were shared by Achalaugo and it has generated a lot of reactions.
See the tweet below:
Twitter users react
@obialoruchendu commented:
"Omo see Elon Musk on his way to the moon with his buddy."
@nnamdichuks9 said:
"Lovely and cute. Jasmine already looks like one NHS doctor. God see them through."
@chika_jones commented:
"You guys are doing an amazing job."
@AbbeyCr7 said:
"Tell Uncle to leave doctor for us oh when to go to mars they should go and find there own doctor. Beautiful kids you got."
@Timmydennyd said:
"Beautiful kids God bless them both."
@ADE_Royalty commented:
"So grown! Dr Princess, can I come for my check-u?"
@chika_jones said:
"Doctor and Astronaut. Inject it in my veins. Well done!!!!!"
@Kanto43969876 reacted:
"Second pic is so ICONIC. I want to see black children in every possible field on this planet."
@jenniphilic said:
"This is so beautiful."
@tomiodozi commented:
"They are getting so big."
Teacher dresses like a student to school
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young man dressed like a student to school
The man who is a teacher said his school asked that teachers dress like students to school.
When his photos were shared on Twitter, they gained a lot of traction, with many showering him with admirations.
