A video has shown a funny groom who could not hide his overwhelming excitement during his church wedding

The groom was obviously happy and he expressed it in any way, including hailing his guys who were in the church

The bride and congregation stared with laughter as the man continued to display his happiness as the marriage was being tied

A groom has stirred social media reactions due to his joyous behaviour during his wedding.

As the marriage was being contracted, the young man could not hide his happiness as he shouted from time to time, hailing his guys.

The man hailed his friends in joyous excitement. Photo credit: @diophotography.

Source: Instagram

In the short clip captured by @diophotography and re-shared on Instagram by @mufasatundedednut, the man moved from the alter to meet his friends and hail them.

They also hailed him in return as all of them embraced in the funny video which has gone viral.

The congregation as well as the bride continued to laugh in response to the groom's behaviour.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@pretty_gloria16 said:

"When you are marrying the love of your life, that’s the joy everyone sees in you, not the ones throwing face to the north and the bride carrying face to the west."

@blingallcurrency commented:

"I see a happy man. Nobi everytime marry an African woman she will do this or that.. Happiness nobi by continent. Best wishes."

@ogastreet said:

"Las las this one to cheat, I’m sure one of the ladies wey attend the wedding the crush."

@holla_snow commented:

"This woman just married happiness. Oyibo don carry all our top 9."

@shantysgrill said:

"His shawarma pink suit is so nice."

@notd14yu commented:

"Maybe inheritance plenty."

@chideraekwegbalu_ said:

"I didn’t even hear what he said but I like it."

Source: Legit.ng