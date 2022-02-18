A Nigerian man has expressed so much joy and happiness the moment his daughter surprised him with the gift of a brand new phone

The man was seen shouting and hugging his daughter in a trending video while also saying that it feels nice that someone thought about him

The video of the daughter-father moment has warmed the hearts of so many people on the internet who reacted to it in different ways

A Nigerian dad could not hold his joy the moment his daughter surprised him with the gift of a brand new phone.

The man was seen passionately hugging and thanking his daughter in a video that is currently trending online.

The man said he feels like crying as he thanked his daughter. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Someone thought about me

The Nigerian father was visibly happy that his daughter remembered him and thought of buying him a phone which he noted that he loved. While holding the phone and admiring it, the man said:

"I feel like crying. I finally got this. Somebody thought about me. I got a new free phone meen."

Social media users react

The video was shared on Instagram by @instagblog9ja and it garnered a lot of interest from social media users. Here are a few of their reactions:

@veronicasdaughter commented:

"Our Daddies deserve the best!!!! They are often forgotten....but great daddies deserve everything good! Lemme run off and give my Daddy something biko! Menco is the best Daddy ever, with a touch of Ment. Yes, my papa na Cruise!"

@sumptuous_licious wrote:

"Na Papa way do well then go buy phone for. Congratulations."

@sweetrhukiee remarked:

"The best joy is putting smiles on our parents face."

@_teetat said:

"Our parents really deserve more and more mhen."

@iteegoigbo commented:

"Thank God for Your English father. Most of us will start answering questions like "this one you buy me phone. Hope all is well."

