An emotional photo has shown the moment Deborah's mum served food to veteran Nollywood actor, Aguba at OPM, Port Harcourt

Deborah was murdered at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto and OPM Pastor, Chibuzor Chinyere built a restaurant for her parents

It was at this restaurant that Aguba ate when he got to OPM where he received help from Pastor Chinbuzor Chinyere

Mrs. Alheri Emmanuel, mother of Deborah Samuels has been seen in an emotional photo serving food to veteran Nollywood actor, Aguba at OPM, Port Harcourt.

Aguba was at the church to receive help from the GO, Apostle Chinbuzor Chinyere.

Aguba has received a gift of a house at OPM. Photo credit: @papaopm

It was recently discovered that Aguba was stranded and roaming the strees in Enugu state.

After the story went viral, OPM pastor offered to help him following an outcry for help on social media.

The photo of Deborah's mum who was also helped by the pastor aftr her daughter was killed in Sokoto reminded many of the incident.

Deborah's mother serves food to Aguba

The emotional photo where Deborah's mother served food to Aguba was shared on Instagram by Appostle Chinyere.

Sharing the photo, the pastor wrote:

"The president of Deborah restaurant who happens to be Deborah’s mother serving delicious meal to veteran actor Aguba at Deborah restaurant."

See the post below:

Instagram users react

@idowu.adeoti said:

"Imagine someone like this be Nigeria president."

@olugbaspixel commented:

"This is what they call Christianity. May God continue to bless you sir."

@franco_builder said:

"Can someone tell me y this man will not make heaven. Sir may almighty God continue to bless you more for ur Good work."

@jidwa_xb commented:

"Giver never lack sir. God will bless you abundantly. You always put smile on people's face. Many the grace found me oo."

OPM pastor furfils promise to Aguba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reoported that Aguba was full of emotions after he received help from OPM Pastor, Chibuzor Chinyere.

The veteran actor was gifted a free house after his pitiable story went viral online.

The generaous pastor has been praised for his magnanimity and care towards the poor.

