Owing to his resemblance to Calm Down crooner, Rema, a corps member became an instant celebrity

School students went crazy and screamed from their building's window as they spotted the Rema lookalike

However, many internet users who watched the viral video disagreed with the excited students' view

A young Nigerian man caused a stir in public due to his resemblance to Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema.

In a video he shared, the serving corps member of NYSC was hailed by school students who sighted him from their building's windows

The school students went crazy over Rema's lookalike. Photo Credit: @heisrema, TikTok/@diivine_official

"So much love based off a misconception," the youth captioned his video.

Disagreeing with the young man and the students who went crazy, many netizens thought he bore no resemblance with Rema.

Others trolled him for making such a comparison.

Watch the video below:

Netizens disagreed with him

Malenyu Praise said:

"Eye de pain those secondary school students, too much garri."

Chisom said:

"Jesus which Rema better behave yourself oo ahannn tchewwwwwww."

Mona said:

"This one no be Rema ooo. Na Mera, abhishekmera ni."

Gracious said:

"Somebody said "na school of the blind"? are you people okay."

ITS ME said:

"Dem suppose buy glasses for all of them."

Olalekan said:

"Even blind man know wetin Rema look like."

Scruff Mcgruff said:

"Them don drink too much garri, eye don spoil."

iam_thebigkahuna said:

"Make those secondary school students stay away from too much garri."

Rema shares what he did with Selena Gomez for Calm Down's massive success

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Rema had shared what he did with Selena Gomez that made Calm Down a global success.

During an interview, the Afrobeat singer noted that making the remix of Calm Down with Selena was organic and made to be because of the friendship between him and the American singer.

Rema also noted that he was grateful for the new listeners that Calm Down has been able to pull to Afrobeat. During the chat with THR, the Nigerian singer also shared that he looks forward to working with Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj.

Rema ended the interview with a cute quote that got people talking online.

