Nigerian fast rinsing artist Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, has been inducted into the Guinness World Book of Records

His global smash song 'Calm Down' created history as the first No. 1 smash on The Official MENA Chart (the world's first regional streaming chart).

Guinness World Records officially acknowledged the rave lord for accomplishing the unprecedented milestone in a statement on its website

Fast-rising talent Rema has made history with his hit single Calm Down, which now holds the Guinness World Record.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Rema's Calm Down smashed the record for most streams by an African performer on Spotify just a few days ago on the international streaming platform Spotify, with over one billion listens.

According to updates, the earworm Clam Down has made history that no African artist has ever made before.

Rema shattered another ceiling as he became the face of African music, obtaining a Guinness World Record.

See the post below

Internet users react

@Lilsly0:

"Omo, It's gone. E sure me, this song will be the first by an African to hit billion streams on Spotify."

@Dannyplien:

"More wins remmy boy 3rd Afrobeat artist to enter Guinness World Records ❤️much love."

@CFCSeth___:

"2019, Rema said he was a prophesy, he didn’t lie."

@jackreez_rave:

"Records done choke."

@60yw0nd3r:

"We're witnessing greatness all over again. Are these people were comparing him with kids."

@slaykay107:

"Na everyday this comrade dey put pepper for wetin he dey cook."

