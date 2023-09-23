A video showing Mohbad receiving the photo a Nigerian artist drew surfaced online as he smiled in it

The late singer gave the artist a warm reception while they both spoke and he gave him the artwork that became popular after his death

Nigerians thanked the artist for making the KPK singer happy when he was still alive and going through a lot

As Nigerians keep mourning Mohbad, a video has shown the moment an artist, Adekoya Gbenga, presents a portrait to him.

The talented artist framed the photo and made Mohbad happy as he received the gift from the fan.

They both took photos together during the presentation. A few people were present as the artist and Mohabd talked.

Many Nigerians who saw the old video said it was good that he got the artwork of himself when he was alive.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

perfect_cathy said:

"At least you gave him his flowers while he was still alive and could smell them. God bless you."

beautifulajiboye said:

"Little did he know this portrait will be amongst many pictures for RIP. Rest well Champion but not until justice is served accordingly."

mhiz_monae_ said:

"See that guy on pink cap so jealous this guy had a lot of frenemies."

jemimajameson said:

"Why was he surrounded by so many evil eyes. Omo he was a star already but was still living in and appearing in spaces that were too small for him. This was supposed to be a phase."

adorable_vivia said:

"Mohbad is just a gentle guy. He doesn’t like trouble."

alaka_mary said:

"I can't believe he's dead someone should pls wake me up and say it's all dream."

temmie_chris said:

"Thanks for putting a smile on his face."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that In a video shared on TikTok, a young lady with the username @pointedbwess revealed her recurring dreams about Mohbad.

Despite not being familiar with the singer or his music, she claimed to have dreamt about him thrice. She narrated the dreams.

Source: Legit.ng