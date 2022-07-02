A funny video showing a woman dancing slowly without exerting much energy has stirred massive reactions online

In the video, the woman posed like someone that was about surprising people with amazing legs work moves

Many people who reacted to the video were surprised that they waited till the end without seeing any kind of action

A video has shown the moment a woman dressed in jeans and a red top showed she is enjoying some music without moving her body much.

The woman stood in a classroom with an un-plastered wall as she moved gently. Many people who though she would burst into frenetic moves were disappointed.

Many people said that they were expecting her to move fast. Photo source: TikTok/@edlucicrusoe0

She was enjoying the moves in her head

Some said they wasted their time waiting for some action to happen, while others stated that all the dance moves the woman wanted to show were probably in her head.

In the clip, the woman struck a pose of a dancer that looks ready to pull off a grand very creative dance styles.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 4,000 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Plady Waga Mohlala said:

"when u know all the moves by head but the body is stubborn."

Shannel.riri said:

"And no one wants to talk about the shoes."

SamSpedy said:

"real definition of 'the mind is willing, the body is not cooperating'."

Bomi Ix Wabo said:

"I’m i the only one who wanted to run to the comments after the video ended."

Paula's outstanding said:

"This lady with vibes from space."

Oyinbo lady and co-workers danced

Source: Legit.ng