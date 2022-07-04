A young lady has got many people praising her for helping her mother out in selling pieces of grilled fish

In a video she shared on TikTok, she quickly stole some dance moves while her mother's face was away

Many social media users said that her face looks so young, while other said she is naturally beautiful

A young lady has stirred massive reaction on TikTok when she shared a video showing her dancing beside her mum at their store.

The lady who had set her camera for a TikTok clip arranged her mum's pieces of fishes well as the woman dished out instructions with a serious face.

The lady danced passionately when her mother look away. Photo source: @sweetbetty940

Source: UGC

She is proud of her mother

As soon as the mother turned, the lady immediately started dancing. When the mother saw what she was doing, the video abruptly ended.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Many people said that the lady is not only beautiful but she is unashamed about her family's business.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 700,000 views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user3296339931448 said:

"Can you people leave the little girl alone. She is just a baby."

Ziwcake boss said:

"You are bless my dear, one day you make your love proud."

John Clef said:

"if I see u for market I go buy everything from u even the one wey I no need."

austine uwakwe said:

"i love the fact that u are helping mummy and slaying."

Morahkeen Ur Barbart said:

"Very creative. Lovely timing....Good vibez.....Lovely energy."

victorofunam said:

"it is just me...or that look on your mom face when she saw the phone."

Lady selling charcoal with pride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a young Nigerian lady eating in the market while trying to sell her bags of charcoal stirred massive reactions.

In the clip, the lady tried to hide her face from the camera as someone was filming her. She smiled shyly.

At a point, she playfully warned the person behind the camera and laughed more. When the person was not going to back up, she jokingly tried stone the person a piece of charcoal.

Source: Legit.ng