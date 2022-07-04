A video of a nurse on a night shift dancing during her quick break has got people's attention on TikTok

Before her performance, she made sure nobody was coming; an act that many people found amusing

Among those who reacted to her video were those who said she should not have bothered about other staff for having fun

An oyinbo nurse known as Beth Pearcey has got people talking online as she danced during her night shift break.

Before the nurse started dancing in a video, she had to take a quick look around to make sure that nobody was watching her.

Many people said that her dance video is quite funny. Photo source: TikTok/@beth_pearcey

Funny dancer

In a few seconds, she burst some dance moves popular among African TikTokers. People said that she has African blood in her veins.

There were also some social media users who said that they found the way she was sneaking around the hospital funny.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 150,000 likes with more than 1,000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

femobanty007 said:

"you ve got and African gene."

_ali1e said:

"Me looking for a nurse while I’m dying and she be dancing, rip."

ifeanyiemeka729 said:

"you should be proud dear, you don't need to hide from other staffs to do what makes you happy."

Ajebe Yvonne said:

"i love that, but are u afraid some one will see you."

greg said:

"I'm inlove... but I hate going to the hospital how do we work this out."

Linda Tinkerpell said:

"some African blood in you ..the way u rym to the song n beats."

Lady and co-workers danced

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful oyinbo lady identified as Tanjina Malik on TikTok shared a video showing her and colleagues dancing to Camidoh's Sugarcane song.

While dancing in front of the camera, a coworker joined her in the choreography and took the shine with her good moves.

The white lady said that her dancing skill is subpar. Seconds into the video, another lady joined in on the performance.

