A young Nigerian man spoke about Rolls Royce Wraith in an amusing way as he reviewed its key features

In a short clip, he revealed that the N260m vehicle comes with great noise cancellation technology and amazing suspension against gallops

Many Nigerians who reacted to his video joked about the went about his review as some funnily asked if the could get the Rolls Royce for free

A young Nigerian man, Ola of Lagos, who does reviews of luxury cars has spoken about Rolls Royce in a video.

In a clip that has gone viral, the man gave the price of the car as N260m. He said when a car owner see the vehicle on the road, it is better to park.

The man said that the suspension of the car is great. Photo source: TikTok/@olaoflagos

Source: UGC

The man said that the logo on the car wheels does not rolls even when the Rolls Royce is in motion to show people know the brand of automobile it is.

He demonstrated how the car doors could be closed. Ola of Lagos revealed that it does not need to be done forceful as its suction power is very effective.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

On the vehicle's suspension, the man stated the owner's comfort is not disturbed when the vehicle runs into pot holes. The car is also sound proof.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Oluwatobi Olukoju said:

"Island people na ritualist."

Emmanuel said:

"na ritualist dey buy this big car.'

abdulazeezadam100 said:

"If i pack that car for my area, Children go break that spirit."

francisbelloty said:

"this car no matter how beautiful he look it can not take u to heaven."

Samson Wale said:

"Make una help me beg my village people now."

XY asked:

"Sound proof? How am I supposed to hear other car horns??"

shaba said:

"that door closing feature is common on recent cars to."

tegaedems joked:

"I need two now now no waste time I fit change mind o."

Man talked about futuristic Rolls Royce car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman, Supercarblondie, who is very much interested in cars and their making drove what she termed a futuristic Rolls-Royce 103EX. It should be noted that the vehicle is not yet in public production.

The car is built in such a way that makes it look like a space shift. One interesting thing about it is that it is self-driven.

As common with Rolls-Royce cars, 103EX came with a bespoke umbrella. At the side of the car is a compartment that handles all the luggage.

Source: Legit.ng