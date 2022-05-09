An Australian content creator, Supercarblondie, shared a video of a Rolls-Royce 103EX, a vision car set to be sold in the future

The car which is driven by artificial intelligence has a shape that makes it look like a vehicle from a space movie

Many people who reacted to the video said that they do not think they would like to have a self-driven car just yet

A woman, Supercarblondie, who is very much interested in cars and their making has stirred reactions on social media.

In a video shared on TikTok, the woman drove what she termed a futuristic Rolls-Royce 103EX. It should be noted that the vehicle is not yet in public production.

The car is the first vision car of Rolls Royce. Photo source: TikTok/@supercarblondie

Source: UGC

Futuristic Rolls-Royce 103EX is self-driven

The car is built in such a way that makes it look like a space shift. One interesting thing about it is that it is self-driven.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

As common with Rolls-Royce cars, 103EX came with a bespoke umbrella. At the side of the car is a compartment that handles all the luggage.

On its website, Rolls-Royce said:

"Rolls-Royce 103EX is our first ever vision vehicle, and embodies just one of the endless possibilities that awaits. A personalised icon for the future, providing a sanctuary of calm in an ever-faster world."

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has stirred over 5 million views with thousands of comments.

Mitchell L Kay said:

"Not built for the roads I be driving on."

gmia21 said:

"I wouldn’t want a car controlled by anyone but me, PERIOD!"

toluode said:

"I know I don't have the money but I don't want it."

jaldon_edas said:

"@lynseyrowe8 if this is what cars are going to look like I'm quitting driving."

NBA_LATEST said:

"mmmh! I wonder who comes up with these designs."

Janet Bless said:

"Looks like I won't be buying a Rolls Royce when I'm 56."

Nigerian man builds a sports car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man, Ibitoye Olajide Micheal, singlehandedly made a sports car.

The man said that he is from Orin Ekiti in Ekiti state. He had his secondary school education at the Polytechnic High School in Ibadan.

He said he would have wanted to study mechanical engineering at the Olabisi Onabajo University but he was denied admission on two different occasions.

Source: Legit.ng