Prophet Odumeje Indabosky has shared a video shown how he made an entrance before going on the pulpit

It was all a massive show as men in white formed a security wall around him against any excited member

Many social media users who watched the video wondered if the clergyman took his inspiration from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

A video shared by Prophet Odumeje Indabosky has shown the moment he made a grand entry into the church and jumped on the altar.

In the clip, men in white suites and agbada formed a wall around him to keep eager members who wanted to touch him away.

Many people were amazed by the Prophet Odumeje's energy.

The clergyman took a pause in front of the altar before jumping on it as a wrestler would when coming into the ring.

While at the pulpit, he faced the crowd and did some hand and leg moves. His members look on in amazement. The men in white stood guard to keep people from running towards him.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Emp said:

"I swear this man Dey watch WWE if not where all those poses Dey come from."

user6242325105557 said:

"Ahh so I always ask myself, are we this blind? Do we need to be told everything? Can you see when something isn’t adding up? What’s de use of de brain."

officialpositive0 said:

"is this pastor or wrestler?"

gracemac60 said:

"This one no be pastor I just pity those that attend is church."

001 said:

"Prophet have we upgraded to Amapiano??? I was not informed oo."

brooklyn_Jojo said:

"this Man Dey stunt pass WWE wrestlers. I swear werey for this country remain only 30 humans!"

i’MGenniGem said:

"Indaboski the liquid metal … the song is dope."

kingkendrick_ said:

"He love watching wrestling as a child."

