A young lady known as Resha on TikTok has made a video displaying the different items her dad brought from Nigeria

Among the items the man transported were different food items that are enough to last for several months

The lady told people wanting to know how the dad brought them that it is better to pack the items well and not declare them

A young Nigerian lady with the TikTok handle @9resha has made a video showing what her dad brought back from Nigeria to their UK home.

In the clip, the lady unveiled different packages brought out from travelling boxes. There were packs of okro, beans, and corn.

She said that her dad packed the items well and didn't declare. Photo source: TikTok/@9resha

How my father brought them

That was not all. Boxes of Gala popularly sold in Lagos traffic were also there. Another sack contained tubers of yam. The man also got packs of grilled fish and tubers of potatoes.

The provisions were enough to even start a raw food business in the UK. Many people who reacted wondered how he was able to transport such massive loads from Nigeria.

In response, the lady said that when transporting such items, it is better not to declare them but pack the food items well so they do not smell.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user6113652819440 said:

"Straight through nothing to declare in UK, my husband does same thing."

Jumoworld said:

"How did he manage to bring all this."

YouKnowHerFace asked:

"No but How?"

The man's daughter replied:

"Heyy, so Make sure it is packed probably so it won’t smell or leak. Cause then they will be suspicious. Check it in and don’t declare anything."

Sheri Momodu said:

"You must be in the UK. Canada will not allow a lot of these things. gala #1. enjoy."

George Davidson said:

"Omo extra luggage go plenty ooh $$$."

Edidiong Umoren said:

"I begged for gala. BEGGED. These people were telling me gala expires in 4 days. How does it feel to be living my dream."

Akushika Ankrah said:

"Your dad brought the whole market."

