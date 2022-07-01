A video of a kid singing Asake's Peace Be Unto You (PBUY) with great confidence has stirred massive reactions

The boy's mother who posted the video said that she is even still learning the song and the kid already knows it

Many TikTok users who reacted to the clip said that he knows the lyrics because he is not thinking of how to pay bills

A video has shown a Nigerian kid singing Asake's Peace Be Unto You (PBUY) song as he jumped around in a parlour.

The boy was watching a film on a TV before the song started playing. As soon as PBUY came on, he went galloping around as he sang along.

Many people said he knows the song because he is unbothered by life's issues. Photo source: @asakemusic, TikTok/@olawunmi55

Source: UGC

He impressed his mother

An adult who was behind the camera had his legs stretched out on a centre table. The kid impressed many people with his grasp of the lyrics.

There were social media users who wondered how he was able to learn a song that just came out. His mother captioned the video with:

"Song wey I still dey learn."

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

MashXchange said:

"You better dey play Abdulthood nah scam in front of him as well."

Zeezah_Milli said:

"U sure say no be @Asakemusic u born dis boy for, no lie."

Morenikeji said:

"Kids of nowadays are too smart wow."

Ivy Michael said:

"As in ehn, and he got the lyrics correctly."

BIG G said:

"Omo this one don learn lyric asap. I still dey here dey download lyrics dey try learn am."

pappywells said:

"You dn too play the song na why e sabi am Asake suppose give you award."

Little girl sang Rema's Beamer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian kid amazed many people online as she sang Rema's Beamer song word for word with her sweet voice in a video.

With facial expressions that showed that she is confident about her ability to perform the song well, many people were taken by the kid's voice.

Hundreds of TikTok users stated that the kid is cute and intelligent at the same time. There were those who tagged Don Jazzy, saying the child would be resourceful if she is signed.

Source: Legit.ng