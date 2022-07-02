A video has shown the moment a mother went into a " conversation " with her baby, asking him about a relationship matter

" " The woman who wanted to know if it is right for ladies to be given girlfriend allowance was surprised at the sound the kid gave

Many people found the "conversation" the mother and the baby had funny as some tried to say his blabbering meant "no" to the question

A video of woman conversing with her kid as if he understands and can reply her in equal measure has stirred massive reactions on social media.

In a clip, the woman asked the kid if it was proper to place one's girlfriend on an allowance. She waited patiently for the boy to respond.

The baby blabbered to his mother's question. Photo source: TikTok/@brandcupid

The baby blabbered

After some seconds, the baby launched into some baby gibberish as he maintained a serious face. The whole show was comical.

The baby started laughing after he was done expressing himself. The mother said that she was not ready for the baby's sound.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nicolet Antionett Visagie said:

"That was a definite no. He said are you kidding me. His tone said it all."

user1506685053959 said:

"Even leadership is speechless... He could only say tjoo tjooo tjooo tjooo tjooo."

missdee19878 said:

"This baby is on point with answers."

Boitumelo Mandyu said:

"He's like 'are you kidding me? You must be joking, hahaha'."

Samukelisiwe de Ngwenya said:

"sho, I think that's undoubtedly clear No."

Ben Strokes said:

"The fact that he laughed afterwards told me everything."

Another mother and baby talked

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared online showed the moment a woman sat with her toddler and had a serious conversation as if the kid could hear.

During their conversation, the mother told the kid that the last place they visited, the baby was the only one crying.

The mother said that she was embarrassed at their outing as nothing was wrong with her, and neither was her diaper soiled.

