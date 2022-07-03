A young white man who cried uncontrollably at a concert where Burna Boy was performing finally got a chance to meet him

The Nigerian musician honoured his presence by allowing him to climb up the stage and having unfettered access

Many people who reacted to the video said that it seems crying at concert is now the best way to gave their favs' attention at concerts

Remember the video of a young oyinbo man who cried during Burna Boy's performance and could not hold back his emotional? Well, his dream came true.

A latest video shared by him on TikTok showed the moment the Kilometre crooner brought him up on stage and they hugged.

The man was very happy when he was brought up on stage. Photo source: TikTok/@eliasnoebel

Another part of the clip has him making a video of himself backstage as he enjoyed the remainder of the show from there. It must have been a beautiful experience for him.

That was not all, a photo at the end of the video showed him posing with Burna Boy after the show.

Watch the video below:

As a the time of writing this report, the video over 50,000 likes with hundreds of comments. Below are some of the reactions:

prisvin said:

"so go to his concert and cry hard?, noted."

Mariam Ibiyemi said:

"My boy out there living my dream."

atmkenziexo said:

"Yup Inma cry real hard at wireless next week."

Kye Evans said:

"Aww those tears, no 1 could have ignored you. Happy for you, you were in the presence of a great man."

baddieblinks3 said:

"Abeg make I go cry for Zino show, ain’t nobody badder than @zinoleeesky I don’t even knw if it’s his real Acct but bro I gat you always."

JUST KELVIN said:

"You all saying you want to start crying omo just know say those format don cast for Nigeria it only works if u not from Nigeria."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an old white man with the handle @birovr in a TikTok video sang Fireboy DML's Peru song in the midst of many people.

While at the Wembley Stadium, the man filmed himself as he jammed to the song playing in the stadium. Others around him also danced.

Many people were amazed that there was so much happiness on his face during his performance. At a point during the recording, he turned his camera to capture the party activity on the pitch.

