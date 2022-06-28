A handsome young man's beautiful long hair has made him a social media sensation and celebrity

This came as the young man showed off his hair that looks like a wig in a video on his TikTok account

Ladies couldn't help but drool over him as many wondered the secret to his fine long hair and how he maintains it

Social media users have reacted to a viral video of a young man with natural long hair.

The proud young man identified as Jacob Evangelista had taken to his TikTok account to show off his hair, which appeared to be in response to peeps who had always wanted to see its full length on display.

Many wondered how he is able to maintain it. Photo Credit: TikTok/@the_therapist

Source: UGC

The handsome lad bent and pulled back his head like a model posing for a photoshoot as he spread his hair to show it is natural.

The clip blew on the social media platform with thousands of views and over 100k likes as of the time of making this report.

People praised his hair and wanted to know his secret. Some ladies gushed about his appearance and how perfect the hair looks on him.

Watch the video below:

Many persons praised his hair

its_beckynefisat01 said:

"If my hair was as long as this..I won't add any attachment...ur hair is lovely sweedy."

Andrace said:

"From a jealous point of view even if you have beautiful hair we are all going to die heaven is the goal."

Kizzy Jex said:

''See hair am even saying I have the best hair not until I see this, now am jealous."

beatricelee198 said:

"Some girls are so lucky imagine this boy has a girlfriend."

Mama said:

"It makes you looks like a lady while unpacked so cute."

Young Nigerian man with braids says he is not a yahoo boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man who braids his hair had cried out that he is not a yahoo boy.

Charles shared on LinkedIn a picture in which he rocked braids and stated that he is a church boy.

He said people who come across him have the stereotypical staredown that he is into internet fraud, football or a music artiste.

The young man added that he is a selfless lover of God and a worker in the church who doesn't go clubbing or even live a fast life. Charles wrote that his love for luxury items and hairstyle doesn't in anyway imply that God isn't the centre of his life.

Source: Legit.ng