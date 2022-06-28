A young man got many people talking with his TikTok video showing him offering flowers to random Muslim ladies

In the clip, the first lady in a hijab refused his gesture and laughed as she walked off in great amusement

The man kept trying to gift the rose to a random lady until he met one who collected it, smiled, and went away

A young man has in a short video shared on TikTok gone on the street to see how ladies in hijab will react to him giving them roses.

The first stranger he approached found his move very funny and could not stop laughing as she walked away.

Only one lady collected the rose after the man's many attempts. Photo source: TikTok/@meymanrp

Source: UGC

They rejected his offer

Two ladies who were walking together refused his offer and they quickly changed their path from where he was standing.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His third attempt at gifting a stranger a rose worked as the lady took it while smiling and walking away from the scene.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1 million views with more than 200 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

jazz said:

"Last 1 took the flower nobody will know who she is."

Ebuka miracle said:

"My love for Muslim girls ehn."

Gye said:

"disciplined to the core."

Abduljelil said:

"The first one would have collected but thought otherwise."

Baba Yagi said:

"Those girls parents go get money oooo."

princeGodfirst said:

"All of them are married."

Barbi said:

"I must find the first lady. Parking my bags to Somalia.First lady if u see this reply."

ashiataopeyemi said:

"I love that first lady with beautiful smile."

Man makes strangers smile

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man with the Instagram handle @brytiwundu has again put big smiles on people's faces as he surprised them with money.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, he carried bouquets of N500 notes and gave them each to strangers he met on the street.

The first woman he saw at a construction site was amazed when he went on his knees and presented the money.

Source: Legit.ng