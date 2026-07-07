Lagos Police conducted a pre-dawn raid on criminal hideouts in the Igando and Idimu axis as part of Operation KO S'AYE on July 5, 2026

Officers arrested 150 suspects and recovered 100 unregistered motorcycles , three guns, illicit drugs, and two military camouflage uniforms during the operation

CP Tijani Fatai commended operatives for their professionalism and urged residents to report criminal activity to the Command

The Lagos State Police Command arrested 150 suspects and seized over 100 unregistered motorcycles during a pre-dawn raid on criminal hideouts in the Igando area on Sunday, July 5.

This was contained in a statement issued on July 6, by SP Abimbola Adebisi, Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, Ikeja.

On July 5, 2026, police arrested 150 suspects during a raid in the Igando and Idimu areas. Photo credit: @LagosPoliceNG

Source: Twitter

A joint team of operatives drawn from multiple police formations stormed Boolar, Okofilling Bus Stop, Igando, and several other identified black spots within the Area M, Idimu axis at approximately 5:45 a.m.

The operation formed part of the Command's ongoing anti-crime initiative, Operation KO S'AYE, which targets criminal enclaves across Lagos state.

Lagos raid: Police recover 54 phones, guns

Beyond the 100 unregistered motorcycles, officers recovered 54 mobile phones, one double-barrel gun, two single-barrel guns, one locally made double-barrel short gun, two military camouflage uniforms, assorted charms, six generators suspected to have been stolen, and various quantities of substances believed to be Indian hemp and other illicit drugs.

All 150 suspects remain in police custody as investigators work to establish the extent of each individual's criminal involvement. Those found culpable will be charged to court, the Command stated.

CP Fatai vows to sustain operation KO S'AYE

Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, praised the officers involved for their professionalism and dedication throughout the operation.

He reinforced the Command's position that criminals would find no refuge anywhere within the state.

"The operation will be sustained across the State to deny criminals any safe haven and ensure the safety and security of all residents," Fatai said.

He also called on members of the public to continue sharing timely and credible information that could help officers locate criminal hideouts and apprehend offenders before they cause further harm to communities.

Police arrest father of alleged fake agency DG

Previously, Legit.ng the police reportedly arrested the father of Adeniyi Matthew Adeyemi, the man at the centre of the alleged N1.3 billion 'ghost agency' scandal in Nigeria. Security operatives reportedly stormed the family's residence in Ogbomosho, Oyo state.

Adeyemi's father and a family friend who visited the family that morning were arrested by the police, leaving the embattled PFIPC boss' elderly mother in shock.

Source: Legit.ng