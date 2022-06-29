A Nigerian man, Bobmena Efe, has shared an adorable video with his son who looks so much like him

Efe in the video revealed that his son's mother abandoned him after giving birth to him and he had to raise him on his own

Efe considered giving him up for adoption but later changed his mind and today, the little boy has become his greatest blessing

A father of one identified as Bobmena Efe has shared touching story about the circumstances surrounding his son's birth.

Efe disclosed that his child was born 7 years ago, at a time when he and his partner were not ready to become parents.

One month after giving birth to him, his partner abandoned the child with him and disappeared.

Single father shows of look-alike son Photo Credit: Mena Efe

Source: UGC

The little boy is now his biggest blessing

Following the lady's disappearance, Efe decided to give up his son for adoption but after much thinking, he retraced his steps.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He has been raising him singlehandedly and feels so blessed to have him as son. According to Efe, the little boy is his biggest blessing.

Narrating his story via a TikTok video, Efe said:

"7 years ago, she got pregnant for me. I want ready to father a child but I couldn't bear to lose on either. She wasn't ready also to be a mom so she disappeared after one month of delivery and abondoned me and our son.

I almost considered giving him up for adoption to have a better life but I'm thankful I made the best decision to raise him myself. Today he's been my biggest blessing."

Reacting to the story, @jesutofunmi0011 said:

"Really good decision but you said "she got pregnant for me" and it's actually supposed to be "I got her pregnant". She didn't impregnate herself bruh."

@mumjoshdebby wrote:

"such a handsome dude u got bro, he wil continue to make u proud n God will give u a good wife partner that will love him like her own flesh n blood."

@tee_mart06 reacted:

"your kind of person is rare,,,God bless and your son...you just gained a new follower."

@inyeneabasijonath said:

"Beautiful God bless you

do another video for me with him."

Wife cries for help as husband dumps her and kids in Nigeria, returns to Spain with only their travel documents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a married woman has been left in pain after being abandoned in Nigeria with kids by her husband.

The man had returned to Nigeria with his family on the guise of a vacation only to return to their base in Spain with their documents for travelling.

The teary wife, while lamenting about her husband's surprising action, blamed his elder sister for it.

Source: Legit.ng