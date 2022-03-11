A married woman has been left in pain after being abandoned in Nigeria with kids by her husband

The man had returned to Nigeria with his family on the guise of a vacation only to return to their base in Spain with their documents for travelling

The teary wife, while lamenting about her husband's surprising action, blamed his elder sister for it

A family is in chaos and confusion following a surprise action by the breadwinner.

The family was initially based in Europe, but at the moment, the wife and kids are in Nigeria while the husband is in Spain.

Chinedu took his family to Nigeria on the guise of going home for a vacation Photo Credit: TikTok/@favouritenews

Source: UGC

How the family came to be apart

The breadwinner and husband, identified as Chinedu, had reportedly returned with his family from their base in Spain on the guise of having a vacation in their home country, Nigeria.

However, he returned to Spain with only their travel documents and left them behind.

In a video shared on TikTok by @favouritenews, his wife tearily expressed shock at her husband's action, suggesting that she had no prior knowledge that they'd be abandoned in Nigeria.

Making her case on her knees in the clip, the woman blamed Chinedu's elder sister for spiritually manipulating him.

Mixed reactions trail the story

Khadijat Ifelewa Oritoke said:

"Maybe the woman was trying to implicate him over there n d man did not want to ruin his carrier.

"Eni Ya’Ra l’ogun gbe. I luv d mans smartness."

Famous Freedom said:

"Well I stopped taking one-sided stories a long time ago,, any little thing we start blaming others and village people, sometimes we as individuals should check ourselves if we are on the right track, only what I don't like here is him bringing them to Nigeria, He should have taken them somewhere else maybe to learn or make corrections, Nigeria is Hell at the moment."

Goldenheart1999 said:

"My advice to all of you don't love and blind at the same time and don't trust nobody. I was the one that kept the documents when we visited home."

Barbara Williams said:

"Those of you saying she should go to the country's embassy, remember they will ask her to come with her husband or else no way for the kids no prob."

