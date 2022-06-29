A lady recently made her husband undergo a process that would make him feel the pain a lady experiences during her period

The man in the video claimed that period pain doesn't hurt so much and women only exaggerate the pain they feel

However, after his wife placed the wires of a machine on his body and pressed the remote button, he screamed in pain

A hilarious video has shown a man's hilarious reactions after experiencing the pain some ladies face every month.

In the video, the man was first heard insisting to his wife that period pain isn't so serious as women make it seem.

He claimed that women only exaggerate it so they can be pampered, but according to him, it's a very minor pain.

Woman makes her husband experience period pain Photo Credit: @mrandmrsphoenix

His wife then got a machine which she said would make him feel the kind of pain ladies with painful periods usually experience.

She set the wires on him and began to control it with a remote. At first, he claimed it wasn't hurting but after a while, he began to scream and beg his wife to take it off.

His wife went ahead to warn him never to criticize women who go through pains during their period or see them as weak. The hilarious video was shared on TikTok via their joint @mrandmrsphoenix.

People react to the video

@thebestofme444 said:

"Where can I get that machine someone's son needs to experience this."

@efokbaccah reacted:

"You exaggerate these things..." FEW MOMENTS LATER..." MAMA!!!!! AHHHHHH!!!!" ."

@user4393553153867 commented:

"period pain hurts ,,,we deserve some respect woooh☺️☺️."

@tamikabuttrum stated:

"Once again this man has suffered I thought he was going to apologise to her at the end lol and tell her she really be in pain ."

Father of the year: Dad starts petition to make menstrual pain reason to miss school, 40k signatures gathered

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man has been commended on social media for starting a petition to make menstrual pain a genuine reason to miss school.

Marcus Alleyne started the petition after his 13-year-old daughter who felt ill with menstrual pains was marked as having 'unauthorised absence'. Many social media users who commended the father of three girls said sanitary pads should also be free in schools.

Marcus, who is a father of three girls, was dismayed when his 13-year-old daughter was marked as having 'unauthorised absence', despite feeling ill with period pains.⁠

