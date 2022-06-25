Precious Joseph, an enthusiastic young lady set out to be a soldier. She has always wanted to be unique, so it was easy choosing military service.

Precious obtained the forms and passed all the screening that was required of her as potential military personnel. She may have had good dreams of what life she was going to have in the Nigerian Army.

Precious wanted to be a soldier. Photo credit: Precious Joseph.

Source: Original

But that was not going to be because her family kicked against her desire to be a soldier, insisting that she is the only girl in the house. Precious had to listen to them and find something else to do with her life.

Precious becomes a barber

Instead of giving up on her quest to settle for a unique profession, Precious took up barbing. She took time to learn and horn her craft under an already established master. She spoke of how her journey in the male-dominated profession began in an interview with Legit.ng:

"My journey started 2014. Then I was still contemplating on joining the military or learning a skill. Being the only girl. My family was against me joining the military even after I passed the screening.

"So I’m like if I can’t be a soldier I should be able to learn a skill I can be dedicated to. I have worked with a few barbershops before starting mine. I opened my own salon last year in December."

Not only is Precious now living her dreams, but she also said she intends to acquire more education now that she has established her own shop. Her shop is in Ajah, Lagos.

11-year-old takes up barbing as a chosen profession

Just like Precious, 11-year-old Elizabeth Akintoba has chosen barbing as what she wants to do for the rest of her life.

She says she likes what she does.

Source: UGC

One would wonder where Elizabeth found the courage to venture into a male-dominated field at such a young age, but she has not minced words about how happy she is in her chosen career. Her courage as a girl and her overall outspokenness about what she wants have often wowed observers.

Elizabeth spoke passionately about her chosen field:

“As I have discovered barbing, my future is already set because I have a handiwork. I am always looking forward to coming to the salon because it is an opportunity for me to learn and to put what I learnt into practice.”

For Elizabeth, being a barber is a dream she has had as a kid. It just happened that a program was held in Ajegungle and the focus was discovering female barbers. One of the resource persons who is herself a female barber picked interest in Elizabeth due to her keen attention to detail.

That was how she came to become an apprentice and a possible star in the male-dominated field of barbing.

Not always that easy for other girls

But it would have been easier if other girl children have it as easy as Elizabeth when they want to enter professions dominated by men. If rejection and discouragement does not come from kit and kin, it comes from outsiders.

She was initially rejected when she wanted to learn. Photo credit: Yetunde Odewuni.

Source: Original

Unlike Elizabeth, another Nigerian lady called Yetunde Odewumi had it tough entering the shoemaking profession.

Yetunde, a graduate of Transport Management from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, said she made up her mind she wanted to be a shoemaker. But making up her mind was an easy task, the more difficult one was finding where to learn the craft.

The first place she went to learn rejected her, citing the fact that she is a female as the sole reason. But having made up her mind, the determined lady had to search for another place to learn.

Yetunde narrated her experience to Legit.ng in an interview:

"The first shoemaker I went to meet in my area then rejected me politely based on they don’t take female apprentices in his unit.

"And in fact, I just wanted to learn female slippers and sandals, so I tried to persuade him to help him speak to their chairman because of the nearness to my house then.

"After some days he got back to me that’s it’s still no, and he said there are units that take females I should go there. That was what made me find a better place to learn."

Yetund's mind was already made up. It is actually this kind of bullish attitude that make ladies to break barriers where men are dominating. She moved on and actually learned the craft and became amazing in it.

She said:

"Initially, I started with bag making; Ankara bags to be precise, then I went for an advanced class and proceeded to make leather bags. It was one of my customers that requested for a matching shoe for her bag that made me go for the shoemaking training."

Yetunde now owns her own shoe brand named Mahmah.

Women go the extra mile to shine brighter in male-dominated crafts

There is another lady who has taken the male-dominated craft of shoe making by storm. Her name is Sharon Ijuolachi Akpa and she has been severally cited as an example of what women can do with bullish determination.

She is a barrier breaker. Photo credit: Sharon Akpa.

Source: Original

Started out in 2017 from a roadside shop, Sharon, popularly called Ada Ebonyi has now expanded so much so that she has opened a school to teach even men how to make shoes. Many have called her the real definition of a barrier breaker.

Many are wondering how she made money to open her shoe-making school as a lady. Legit.ng posed this question to Sharon and here was how she responded:

"I saved the money for the school basically from my shoemaking retailing business. I didn’t expect the school to take up so much money. I almost gave up at a point, from buying foams for the hostels, machines, tools, even the tools I ordered from China didn’t come in before the opening, I had to buy the tools again here."

In all, it could be said that the world is really changing fast such that women no longer see themselves as backbenchers. They are now going all out to get what they want. Yet, there are still many barriers to break as the difficulties are still there.

Source: Legit.ng