A Nigerian lady who possesses both National Diploma, ND and Bsc has shunned white-collar jobs and instead, learned shoemaking

The lady identified as Sharon Ijuoalchi Akpa has now saved money from her humble beginnings and opened a shoemaking school

Sharon told Legit.ng that she almost gave up in her quest to own her own training school due to financial difficulties and challenges

Sharon Ijualachi Akpa, a determined graduate of Ebonyi State University who went into shoemaking after graduation has now opened a school to train people.

Sharon who learned the craft during her National Youth Service Corps said she almost gave up in her quest to open the school due to initial challenges.

Sharon now has students coming to learn from her. Photo credit: Sharon Ijuolachi Akpa and Amanda April Augustine.

Source: Original

How she got money to open the school

In an interview with Legit.ng, Sharon said she was able to open the school through personal saves from her shoemaking work.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her words:

"I saved the money for the school basically from my shoemaking retailing business. I didn’t expect the school to take up so much money. I almost gave up at a point, from buying foams for the hostels, machines, tools, even the tools I ordered from China didn’t come in before the opening, I had to buy the tools again here."

Sharon who plies her trade in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state recently had a grand opening of the shoe school known as Ada Ebonyis School of Leather Works.

Her incredible rise to popularity from a small roadside shop has inspired many people who cite her as an example of determination.

I'm not a fan of traveling abroad

Legit.ng sought to know if Sharon has any plans of leaving Nigeria any time soon to seek greener pastures abroad, her answer was in the negative.

One thing that comes with Sharon's line of work is the possibility to have a lot of male admirers. She however said she is taking her time.

Her words:

"I’m taking my time before getting into any relationship now. I consider distance, and someone who won’t want to limit my work or how I function."

I was rejected when I wanted to learn shoemaking, Nigerian lady says

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian graduate named Yetunde Odewumi was rejected when she wanted to learn shoemaking.

She however insisted that she wanted to learn until she found a place to acquire the skill.

Yetunde now owns a shoemaking shop and showroom where she employs staff and has apprentices.

Source: Legit.ng