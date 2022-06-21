No matter how hard the road might seem in the beginning, it would never 'stop the shine' of someone destined for greatness.

Rags-to-riches stories inspire hope and remind even the most pessimistic people that hard work and perseverance will definitely yield a positive result.

Such is the case of the first female black president of Colombia, Francia Gomez, whose story did not only inspire people but also convinced women that there is more to life than being just a mum.

Francia Marquez is Columbia's first female black vice president Photo Credit: France 24 / NyTimes

1. Francia Marquez became a single mother at 16

Francia was born in 1981 in a small village in the southwestern Cauca region of Colombia.

While growing up, she lived with mother in a region ravaged by violence linked to armed groups battling over drug trafficking and illegal mining resources.

She grew up sleeping on a dirt floor while facing gender-based violence and immense poverty.

She subsequently got pregnant at 16 and delivered her first child whom she holds dearly to her heart.

Following her delivery, she was first forced to work in a gold mine a few kilometres from home to support her child.

2. Francia worked as a maid

Despite being a single mum, Francia kept seeking for job opportunities and was later hired as a maid, according to France 24.

She devoted her time to the job while still seeking for a better opportunity to raise more money for the upkeep of her family.

3. A courageous go-getter

Anyone who has an idea of Marquez' past would find it difficult to believe that she would cast her net into politics.

Marques, a Black woman, was raised in a nation where Afro-Colombians are regularly subject to racism and must contend with structural barriers.

She was a poor woman living in a country where economic class more than often defines a person’s place in society.

Men who became presidents were educated abroad and are all connected to the country’s powerful families and kingmakers.

Against all odds and glaring setbacks, Marquez showed her interest in contesting for office.

She said to NyTimes:

“I choose to run because our governments have turned their backs on the people, and on justice and on peace.”

4. From being a maid to first female black vice president of Colombia

On Sunday, Colombians elected their first ever leftist president and first female black vice president, Francia Marquez.

This happened after Gustavo Petro, a former guerrilla, defeated a real estate millionaire in a runoff victory that marked a seismic shift in the South American country long governed by conservatives or moderates, NyTimes reports.

On the campaign trail, Francia Marquez was so confident of her abilities and beaming with smiles.

She rocked a brightly coloured Afro-Colombian garments teamed with big jewellery as she challenged the status quo and proposed a brighter future for Colombians.

Her victory totally changed the atmosphere for a country struck by social inequalities and historically governed by conservative elites.

